Chicago Native Dan Piazza Wins NTRA National Horseplayers Championship

LAS VEGAS (March 16, 2025) – Benefitting from steady and sure play from the start, Dan Piazza, a financial advisor from Chicago, went virtually from gate to wire and held off a late close from Tom Boyd at the Final Table to win the 26th NTRA National Horseplayers Championship at the Horseshoe Las Vegas March 14-16 in Las Vegas. Piazza’s victory earned him $825,000, an Eclipse Award as 2025 Horseplayer of the Year and a return trip to next year’s NHC.

Piazza prevailed over three grueling days by amassing a mythical bankroll of $356.52. Boyd from New Providence, New Jersey, finished second with $342.22. Ray Hassan of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, finished third with a bankroll of $328.36.

Boyd trailed Piazza by $68.90 heading into the Final Table but closed the gap cashing on Tampa Bay’s ninth race and gaining $36.20. He also earned $22.00 on Gulfstream’s eighth race to close the gap further.

Santa Anita’s sixth race was the final race of the 2025 NHC. Both Piazza and Boyd wound up wagering on 7-1 Commander, who finished off the board, while 2-1 second choice, Yacowlef prevailed to preserve the victory for Piazza. Piazza cashed just once in the Final Table for $2.60 on Tampa Bay’s ninth race.

Piazza stuck with his strategy throughout the contest. “I didn’t try to do anything different and didn’t get me out of my comfort zone,” he said. “That strategy put me up Friday and on Saturday; it was the same thing Sunday.”

The 2025 NHC began Friday morning with 800 entries from 623 players, and was reduced to 80 entries after Saturday. Bankrolls amassed during Day 1, Day 2, and the Semifinals rolled over to the Final Table, with the 10 finalists settling the NHC score in seven “mandatory” assigned races.

“Thank you to all the incredible participants at this week’s National Horseplayer Championship,” said Tom Rooney, NTRA President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their passion, skill, and dedication to our sport is truly inspiring. This event serves as a reminder of the vital role that horseplayers play in supporting the racing industry year-round. Their engagement and wagering not only fuels the excitement of the races but also ensures the continued growth and success of Thoroughbred racing. We congratulate all of the participants, especially our 2025 NHC Champion Dan Piazza.”

The official top 10 finishers at the 2024 NHC and prize money won are:

Dan Piazza, $825,000 (score, $356.52) Tom Boyd, $250,000 ($342.22) Ray Hassan, $200,000 ($328.36) Dean Malizia,$150,000 ($311.40) Dylan Donnelly, $125,000 ($298.86) Len Hanson, $90,000 ($292.24) Greg Bone, $85,000 ($289.88) Peter Dresens, $80,000 ($289.50) Alex DeVito, $75,000 ($275.28) Sean Nolan, $65,000 ($273.56)

Total cash and prizes awarded over the three days was $4,878,415 with more than $3,000,000 in cash alone. The tournament results can be at NTRA.com.

Additionally, the Silver Sunday Contest was available to all individuals competing in the tournament with no entry fee. William Casper and Bob Jeffery finished in a tie and split the top prize of $21,075, each scoring $125.60 on seven mandatory races and 10 optional contests.

The NHC weekend concluded with the annual Champions’ Dinner, featuring the presentation of prizes and the induction of the 11th NHC Hall of Fame class: Jim Benes, Cheryl McIntyre and Rich Nilsen.

This year’s NHC featured 623 horseplayers (including approximately 150 individuals with two entries) with cash and travel awards totaling $4.878,415 million. The tournament format for the NHC is meant to be the best possible test of picking winners. Players attempt to earn the highest possible bankroll based on mythical $2 Win/Place wagers. Assigned “mandatory” races – six per day on Day 1, eight per day on Day 2, and seven at the Final Table – were announced at least 24 hours prior to each contest day.

In addition to its three presenting sponsors ― Caesars Entertainment, Horseshoe Las Vegas and RTN ― the NHC is supported partners Daily Racing Form, EquinEdge, and Race Lens.

