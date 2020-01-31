LEXINGTON, Ky. (January 31, 2020) – A quintet of online contests this weekend will offer players the final chance to earn berths to the upcoming $2.95 million-estimated National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) Presented by Racetrack Television Network, Caesars Entertainment and host site Bally’s Las Vegas on February 7-9.

HorsePlayers.com is holding four online contests from January 31 through February 2 with one guaranteed NHC2020 seat up for grabs in each. HorseTourneys.com is also hosting a $165 online tournament on February 2 with one guaranteed NHC seat available.

Details on this weekend’s NHC qualifiers are as follows:

FRIDAY

HorsePlayers.com

Prizes: One NHC2020 berth + travel package guaranteed.

Format: Pick & Pray

Entry: $125

More: https://www.horseplayers.com/contest/578298

SATURDAY

HorsePlayers.com

Prizes: One NHC2020 berth + travel package guaranteed.

Format: Pick & Pray. This qualifier is restricted to those players that have NOT earned one qualifying seat thus far for the 2020 NHC.

Entry: $500

More: https://www.horseplayers.com/contest/578299

HorsePlayers.com

Prizes: One NHC2020 berth + travel package guaranteed.

Format: Regular format (Live) contest

Entry: $210

More: https://www.horseplayers.com/contest/578300

SUNDAY

HorsePlayers.com

Prizes: One NHC2020 berth + travel package guaranteed.

Format: Regular format (Live) Contest

Entry: $500

More: https://www.horseplayers.com/contest/578952

HorseTourneys.com

Prizes: One NHC2020 berth + travel package guaranteed

Format: Pick & Pray

Entry: $165

More: https://www.horsetourneys.com/contest/578963

Each NHC prize package includes NHC berth, four nights at Bally’s Las Vegas and $500 travel reimbursement.

One must be a current NHC Tour member to be eligible to win NHC entries. To sign up for the NHC Tour, go to www.ntra.com/membership.

Draft Kings is the exclusive sponsor of the NHC Final Table. Official Partners of the 2020 NHC include Daily Racing Form, TVG, Insurance Office of America (IOA), and NYRA Bets.

For more information on the NHC and NHC Tour, visit www.ntra.com/nhc.

-30-