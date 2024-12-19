Lexington, Ky., December 19, 2024: There is nearly one month to go until the Resolute Racing 54th Annual Eclipse Awards presented by John Deere, Keeneland and The Jockey Club, which will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at The Breakers Palm Beach. With the event being nearly sold out, and the announcement of this year’s Finalists to come on January 5, this year’s award ceremony is not to be missed.

After an exciting year of racing, the Eclipse Awards will return for the third consecutive year to The Breakers Palm Beach, with co-hosts Britney Eurton and Lindsay Czarniak presiding over the show and Caton Bredar again serving as the Ceremony Announcer. New to this year’s event, will be an Eclipse Awards Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA), which will be held on Thursday morning prior to the awards ceremony on The Ocean Course at The Breakers.

Also new to this year’s Eclipse Awards, one lucky fan and a guest will win a chance to attend the show as part of the Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Sweepstakes. The grand prize winner and their guest will also accompany Resolute Racing at the Pegasus World Cup. There is no purchase necessary to participate in the promotion and entries may be made on the Resolute Racing website, or its accompanying social media channels, or the NTRA website, or its accompanying social media channels. Fans can enter the contest by submitting their name, information, and explanation as to why they want to win this once in a lifetime experience. Entries are now open online and continue through January 7, and the winners will be announced January 10.

For more information about the Eclipse Awards, including host hotels, can be found at https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/. Should you have any questions please reach out to Michele Ravencraft at mravencraft@ntra.com.

About the Eclipse Awards

Produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel.

About Resolute Racing

Resolute Racing is committed to the highest standards of excellence and transparency in the horse racing industry. Driven by a passion for the sport and the welfare of every horse, we prioritize ethical practices and accountability across our operations. Founded by John Stewart, Resolute Racing is dedicated to ensuring that every racehorse has a secure future, fostering a culture of responsibility among owners, trainers, and all participants. With a focus on integrity and respect for the animals, we aim to set a new standard in the racing world, where success is measured not only by wins but by the long-term care and well-being of our thoroughbreds.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

Contact: Meghan Rodgers at Mrodgers@ntra.com.