LEXINGTON, Ky. (January 7, 2020) – In addition to honoring excellence in 17 equine and human categories this year, the 49th annual Eclipse Awards on January 23 will pay tribute to those Thoroughbreds who have moved on to a second athletic career.

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) is inviting fans to participate in saluting Off-Track Thoroughbreds by submitting photos or videos of their OTTBs on Twitter and Facebook using the #NeverEclipsed hashtag. Selected submissions will be included in video montages to be played throughout the Eclipse Awards at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino in tribute to the enduring legacy of the Thoroughbred race horse. The deadline for submissions is January 17.

“For thousands of horses, their highest achievements came after they were retired,” said Amy Zimmerman, who, along with Keeneland’s G.D. Hieronymus, is co-producer of the Eclipse Awards broadcast. “This year, the Eclipse Awards salutes all of the Off-Track Thoroughbreds whose top accomplishments took place not on the track, but in their second careers in show rings, on trails or in backyard pastures with loving families. These horses never won an Eclipse Award, thus #NeverEclipsed, but remain some of the sport’s bright and shining lights.”

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, which has awarded more than $17.2 million in grants to accredited Thoroughbred aftercare organizations since 2012, is the official charity of the Eclipse Awards.

Eclipse Awards tickets are available for $425 each, or $4,000 for a table of 10. Additional details can be found on the NTRA website at NTRA.com/eclipse-awards/ or by contacting Casey Hamilton at chamilton@ntra.com.

The “black-tie optional” Eclipse Awards is part of a full week of events that will culminate with the fourth running of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup, on January 25. Separate tickets to the Pegasus World Cup are available on the Gulfstream Park website at pegasusworldcup.com.

Tickets to the Eclipse Awards also include an invitation to a spectacular Friday night, January 24, party in the Gulfstream Park walking ring on the eve of the Pegasus.

Official Partners of the Eclipse Awards include The Stronach Group, Breeders’ Cup, Daily Racing Form, Keeneland, Florida HBPA, Red Brand, Roberts Communications, Dean Dorton, IOA Insurance, Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association, Hagyard, Hallway Feeds, Clear Span, Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, New York Racing Association, Jackson Family Wines, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Big Ass Fans, and Indiano Tequila. The official charity of the Eclipse Awards is the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA).

The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies.

