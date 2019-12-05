LEXINGTON, Ky. (December 5, 2019)—Racetrack and advance deposit wagering company officials are among the speakers at Monday’s 3nd Annual National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) Contest Workshop in Tucson, the NTRA announced today.

The NHC Contest Workshop, which will be held on the eve of the University of Arizona’s 46th Annual Global Symposium on Racing and Gaming, will take place December 9 at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in the Catalina Room from 3:00-5:00 p.m. MST. The session will cover contest formats, insurance bonus programs, promotional tactics and other factors that can help drive contest participation and revenue.

Admission to the workshop is free and the event is open to racetrack operators, marketing executives, contest operators, horsemen’s representatives, regulators and others. Attendees who also register for the symposium held the following two days will receive a $500 discount off the first NHC spot they purchase in 2020.

Contest operators from Monmouth Park, Lone Star Park and Xpressbet will discuss how they integrate handicapping contests into their marketing efforts to drive pari-mutuel wagering. Five-time NHC qualifier Dino Herrera will discuss the appeal of contest play from a player’s perspective. John Unick of IOA (Insurance Office of America) will outline various insurance bonuses available at discounted pricing.

The NTRA also will provide research findings on contest players and provide updates on the 2020 NHC and NHC Tour.

Individuals interested in attending can RSVP by emailing Michele Ravencraft at Mravencraft@ntra.com. Registration for the Global Symposium can be made at the following link: https://ua-rtip.org/symposium/.