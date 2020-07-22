LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 22, 2020) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) today announced that Emma Nichols has joined NTRA Advantage, the organization’s group purchasing arm, in the position of Sales Manager while Emily Moylan is moving to the role of Inside Sales Manager effective August 2020.

A native of Laurinburg, NC, Nichols comes to NTRA Advantage having spent over five years working for the United States Hunter Jumper Association. Prior to joining the USHJA, Nichols used her background in management, sales, and customer service working for US Equestrian.

Nichols moved to Lexington, KY nearly seven years ago to pursue a career in the equine industry after graduating with honors from North Carolina State University with a BS in Agricultural Business Management and a concentration in Animal Science. Nichols began riding at the age of five, first participating in barrel racing and cutting before shifting to her primary discipline of Saddle Seat, where she earned the Gold Medal for Team USA as a junior rider.

Her territories with NTRA Advantage will include the Northwest, Northeast and Canada

Moylan has been with NTRA Advantage since June 2016, holding the position of Equine Sales Manager. A lifelong equestrian, Moylan competed in the sport horse world throughout college and previously worked for US Equestrian and Tom McCutcheon Reining Horses.

Since joining the Advantage team, Moylan’s territory has consisted of the West Coast and Canada and evolved over the years to include New England, Michigan, and Ohio NTRA Advantage, which began as a Thoroughbred industry only purchasing program, now is commonly referred to as NTRA Advantage Equine Benefits, representing more than one million members and numerous equine breeds, including Thoroughbreds, Quarter Horses and Standardbreds, in addition to sport horses and pleasure horses. The program, which began in 2002, surpassed $1 billion in sales late last year and has provided more than $180 million in savings to participants. Equine Benefits affiliates include the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), American Paint Horse Association, United States Trotting Association (USTA), United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), United States Polo Association, Equestrian Canada, American Horse Council, and dozens of state and local Equine organizations.

NTRA Advantage delivers substantial cost savings – through local dealers – on products and services relevant to their business. The roster of nationally known participating vendors includes John Deere, UPS, Sherwin-Williams, Office Depot, Big Ass Fans and Anthony James Partners.

