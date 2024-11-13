NTRA Announces Sponsors for the 54th Annual Eclipse Awards

Resolute Racing Named Title Sponsor

November 13, 2024: The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) announced today that Resolute Racing will become the title sponsor of the 54th Annual Eclipse Awards, which will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at The Breakers Palm Beach.

The NTRA also announced that John Deere, Keeneland, and The Jockey Club have again partnered with the NTRA to be presenting sponsors of the prestigious event. Official partners for this year’s Eclipse Awards include Breeders’ Cup, Dean Dorton Equine, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, FanDuel Racing, Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Association (FTBOA), Florida Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (FTHA), Hallway Feeds, Maryland Jockey Club, Monmouth Park, New York Racing Association (NYRA), Oaklawn Park, Palm Beach Kennel Club (PBKC), Racetrack Television Network (RTN), Rood and Riddle, Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA), and the Thoroughbred Owners of California (TOC).

Ticket sales for the black-tie Eclipse Awards will begin on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The multi-year partnership between the NTRA and Resolute Racing will include not only the title sponsorship of the event, but also the Eclipse Awards After Party presented by Resolute Racing.

“The NTRA is delighted to welcome Resolute Racing to the Eclipse Awards as the Title Sponsor for this annual celebration of greatness in Thoroughbred racing,” said NTRA President and CEO Tom Rooney. “We are thrilled to also bring back John Deere, Keeneland, and The Jockey Club as presenting sponsors, as well as our fantastic group of official partners. We are grateful that the Thoroughbred industry comes together in support of the Eclipse Awards to recognize the outstanding individuals and equine athletes at the heart of this sport.”

“I love this sport because it demands excellence,” said John Stewart, President and CEO of Resolute Racing. “As we at Resolute Racing relentlessly chase perfection, it is thrilling to be a title sponsor of the Eclipse Awards that has celebrated the cream of the crop in Thoroughbred racing for decades, while continuing to raise the bar.”

Now in its 54th year, the Eclipse Awards will honor the 2024 human and equine champions of Thoroughbred racing. Named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, the awards will be co-hosted by Britney Eurton and Lindsay Czarniak and will be televised live on FanDuel TV, Racetrack Television Network (RTN), and streamed on multiple outlets. To stay up to date on the 54th Annual Eclipse Awards and for more information, visit https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/.

About the Eclipse Awards

Produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel.

About Resolute Racing

Resolute Racing is committed to the highest standards of excellence and transparency in the horse racing industry. Driven by a passion for the sport and the welfare of every horse, we prioritize ethical practices and accountability across our operations. Founded by John Stewart, Resolute Racing is dedicated to ensuring that every racehorse has a secure future, fostering a culture of responsibility among owners, trainers, and all participants. With a focus on integrity and respect for the animals, we aim to set a new standard in the racing world, where success is measured not only by wins but by the long-term care and well-being of our thoroughbreds.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

Contact: Meghan Rodgers at Mrodgers@ntra.com.