LEXINGTON, Ky. (February 14, 2020) – Dean Dorton, one of the largest CPA firms based in Kentucky and a partner of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA), is teaming with the NTRA to host its annual webinar on February 20 focusing on key federal tax reform items for horse and farm owners.

Based in Lexington, Ky., Dean Dorton provides audit, accounting, tax, healthcare consulting, litigation support, business valuation, technology consulting services and many other services to clients throughout the region. The webinar will be hosted by Dean Dorton’s Jen Shah, Director of Tax Services and Equine Team Leader, through NTRA.com and will run from 1-2 p.m. EST.

“The NTRA is pleased to collaborate once again with the experienced equine tax accountants at Dean Dorton,” said Alex Waldrop, President and CEO of the NTRA. “Dean Dorton’s team is among the best at communicating the insights and benefits available to those in the equine community and this webinar has proven an invaluable resource.”

Among the topics slated to be covered during the webinar include:

· Lessons learned after Federal tax reform

· Tax incentives, including accelerated depreciation, available to industry participants

· Hobby loss and passive activity reminders

· Multistate sales and use tax considerations for horse owners

“We are excited to partner with the NTRA to host this webinar,” Shah said. “While filing taxes is just another task on most people’s list, we understand the nuances and importance of different variables that specifically impact the equine industry and we value bringing maximum benefit to horse and farm owners from both a personal and operational perspective. Our unique background and expertise of more than 40 years of serving the industry with accounting, tax, and business consulting services makes this such an enjoyable collaboration for us.”

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing through consensus-based leadership, legislative advocacy, safety and integrity initiatives, fan engagement and corporate partner development. The NTRA owns and manages the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance; NTRA.com; the Eclipse Awards; the National Horseplayers Championship; NTRA Advantage, a corporate partner sales and sponsorship program; and Horse PAC®, a federal political action committee. NTRA press releases appear on NTRA.com, Twitter (@ntra) and Facebook (facebook.com/1NTRA).

About Dean Dorton

For more than 35 years, Dean Dorton has served a broad spectrum of people and organizations involved in the equine industry, from small boarding farms to large multidepartmental farms involved in boarding, breeding, selling, and stallion management; from racing stables to a racetrack; from bloodstock agents to equine veterinary firms; and from industry associations to equine insurance agencies.

Dean Dorton provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Dean Dorton has been awarded Best Places to Work in Kentucky for 15 years and was an inaugural Best Place to Work Louisville honoree. Dean Dorton was named a “Top Firm in the Southeast” along with being named to the “Beyond the Top 100: Firms to Watch” list by Accounting Today in 2018. For more information visit www.deandorton.com.