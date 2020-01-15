“We commend The Breeders’ Cup Board of Directors for engaging Dr. Larry Bramlage to evaluate the fatal injury of Mongolian Groom in the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic. As Dr. Bramlage noted, the Breeders’ Cup pre-race inspection protocols were 99.6% accurate, nonetheless, the Breeders’ Cup proceeded with the evaluation because of its commitment to the safety of horse and rider and the transparency of the pre-race inspection process. The NTRA applauds Dr. Bramlage’s recommendations and will work with the Breeders’ Cup, the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition, and others throughout the U.S. Thoroughbred racing industry as we continue the advancement of safe racing practices.”

Alex Waldrop,

President and Chief Executive Officer,

National Thoroughbred Racing Association