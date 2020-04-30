“With the passing of R.D. Hubbard, we have lost a visionary leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a highly successful businessman, philanthropist, and sportsman. He was a passionate and successful participant in horse racing at all levels: breeder, horse owner, racetrack owner and operator, handicapper, and fan. A teacher and mentor to many, his numerous contributions to the industry he loved included his unrelenting drive to unite leading breeders, owners, trainers, and racetrack operators to establish the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA).”

Alex Waldrop,

President and Chief Executive Officer,

National Thoroughbred Racing Association