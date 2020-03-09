“The charges documented in today’s federal indictment against 27 individuals in horse racing are abhorrent. There is no place in our sport for individuals who treat horses with disregard for their well-being or who undermine the integrity of our competition for personal gain. We support the effort to bring these charges to light and are hopeful that their swift adjudication will help assure other horse racing participants and the public at large that our sport will not condone or tolerate the behavior alleged in the indictments.”

Alex Waldrop,

President and Chief Executive Officer,

National Thoroughbred Racing Association