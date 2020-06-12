LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 12, 2020) – Throughout the year, the NTRA will provide a guide to the best stakes races in North America and beyond. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern). Full previews when available can be found through the link for each race.

America’s Day at the Races, produced by the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) in partnership with FOX Sports, returns with coverage and analysis of the best in racing from Belmont Park and Churchill Downs on FS1 and FS2. On Saturday, viewers can watch the 52nd running of the $300,000 Grade 1 Ogden Phipps for fillies and mares at Belmont Park going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. The winner will earn a “Win and You’re In” berth into the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff on November 7 at Keeneland through the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series.

TVG will partner with NBC Sports to bring live horse racing into the homes of fans across the country with nine hours of coverage scheduled from June 12 through June 14. “Trackside Live” will be simulcast from 4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET on Friday, from 6 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and from 4 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fans of international horse racing can tune in to TVG on Friday and Saturday to watch coverage from the Curragh featuring the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Friday and the Irish 1,000 Guineas on Saturday. Post time for the 2,000 Guineas is 1:40 p.m. ET on Friday and post time for the 1,000 Guineas is 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The prestigious Royal Ascot meet is scheduled to begin on June 16 and will run through June 20. TVG will be broadcasting every race of the meet including four Breeders’ Cup Challenge Races – the Queen Anne Stakes, the Prince of Wales Stakes, the Norfolk Stakes and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Saturday June 13

5:36 p.m.—$300,000 Grade 1 Ogden Phipps Stakes at Belmont Park on FS1

A talented field of six graded stakes-winning fillies and mares have been assembled for the Ogden Phipps. Ollie’s Candy will be seeking a second Grade 1 triumph, shipping from southern California following a game second in her first start outside of the Golden State in the Grade 1 Apple Blossom on April 18 at Oaklawn Park. Owned by Paul Eggert and Karen Eggert and trained by John Sadler, the daughter of Candy Ride set the pace in the full field of 14 and battled gamely with fellow California-based Ce Ce in the final furlong to miss only a head.

Entries: https://www.equibase.com/static/entry/BEL061320USA9-EQB.html

6:22 p.m.—$100,000 Grade 3 Louisville Stakes at Churchill Downs on FS1

Grade 1-winner Arklow leads a cast of 12 turf marathoners that were entered for the Louisville Stakes at Churchill Downs. Trained by Brad Cox, Arklow will make his first start since a fifth-place finish in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational in January at Gulfstream Park. The 6-year-old son of Arch has been training consistently at Churchill Downs with back-to-back workouts over the turf course with jockey Florent Geroux aboard. Arklow has recorded six victories in 25 starts including a win over the Matt Winn Turf Course in the Grade 2 American Turf in 2017.

Entries: https://www.equibase.com/static/entry/CD061320USA11-EQB.html

Sunday June 14

6:45 p.m.—$250,000 Grade 3 San Francisco Mile Stakes at Golden Gate Fields on NBCSN

A trio of locals and a number of Southern California shippers figure to be competitive in the marquee race of the Winter/Spring Meet at Golden Gate Fields: the $250,000 Grade 3 San Francisco Mile. The top three finishers in last month’s Grade 3 All American Stakes, Restrainedvengence, Kiwi’s Dream and Camino Del Paraiso, all enter back into the San Francisco Mile. Restrainedvengence was victorious in the Rolling Green Stakes over this turf course last year and, with that in mind, can clearly be competitive on grass. Trained by Southern California conditioner Val Brinkerhoff, the 5-year-old gelding worked a blistering bullet half-mile drill in :46 last Sunday morning at Santa Anita in preparation for this race. Hall of Famer Kent Desormeaux was aboard for the All American Stakes victory and retains the mount.

Entries: https://www.equibase.com/static/entry/GG061420USA8-EQB.html

-30-