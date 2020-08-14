LEXINGTON, Ky. (August 14, 2020) – Throughout the year, the NTRA will provide a guide to the best stakes races in North America and beyond. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern). Full previews when available can be found through the link for each race.

The Grade 1 Alabama Stakes for 3-year-old fillies headlines this weekend’s slate of races when it takes place on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The Alabama is a Breeders’ Cup “Win And You’re In” qualifying event, which offers an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff on November 7 at Keeneland Race Course. NBC will have live coverage of the Alabama and the $500,000 Saratoga Derby, the first leg of the Turf Triple series for 3-year-olds, from 5-6 p.m. ET.

The Alabama as well as nearly every other live race from Saratoga this upcoming week will also be featured on NYRA’s “Saratoga Live.” “Saratoga Live” will be shown on either FS1 or FS2 through Sunday. For the complete Saratoga Live broadcast schedule, and additional programming information, visit https://www.nyra.com/saratoga/racing/tv-schedule.

TVG will be live on site at Del Mar and Monmouth Park this weekend covering horse racing from coast to coast featuring the $150,000 Pegasus Stakes from Monmouth Park. The weekend coverage will also include graded stakes from Woodbine on Saturday and Sunday’s Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois, a part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series “Win and You’re In” race for the Breeders’ Cup Mile. Woodbine’s loaded card on Saturday features five stakes races including the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks.

Saturday August 15

2:03 p.m.—$175,000 Grade 2 Dance Smartly Stakes at Woodbine on TVG

Six fillies and mares will chase top prize in the $175,000 Dance Smartly Stakes, a 1 ¼-mile test over the E.P. Taylor Turf Course. Trainer Roger Attfield, a dual Hall of Fame inductee, is represented by graded stakes placed Art of Almost, a three-time winner from 14 starts, and Elizabeth Way, who made her Woodbine debut a winning one when she took the Grade 2 Nassau Stakes, opening leg of Woodbine’s Ladies of the Lawn Series, on June 27. Art of Almost, a four-year-old daughter of Dansili, finished fourth in the Grade 3 Trillium Stakes on July 18.

4:14 p.m.—$125,000 Grade 3 Bold Venture Stakes at Woodbine on TVG

Multiple stakes and Sovereign Award champion Pink Lloyd will look to notch his first Bold Venture win. In 2018, the Canadian sprint superstar finished fifth in the 6 ½-furlong main track race for 3-year-olds and up. Last year, the Robert Tiller trainee was declared a non-starter. The Entourage Stable silk-bearer arrives at the Bold Venture off a win, his third in the Shepperton Stakes, on July 23.

5:07 p.m.—$500,000 Saratoga Derby Invitational at Saratoga Race Course on NBC and FS1

Decorated Invader, who already has registered a graded stakes win over Saratoga Race Course’s turf this meet, will put his undefeated sophomore record on the line in a return engagement headlining the second running of the $500,000 Saratoga Derby Invitational. The Saratoga Derby was initiated last year as part of the New York Racing Association’s Turf Triple series to showcase the country’s best 3-year-old turf runners. Decorated Invader is 3-for-3 in 2020, starting with a 1 ¼-length score in the one-mile Cutler Bay in March at Gulfstream Park before romping a six-horse field by 4 ¾-lengths in the Grade 2 Pennine Ridge, also at one mile, on June 20. Returning to historic Saratoga, Decorated Invader won the Grade 2 Hall of Fame on July 18.

5:12 p.m.—$150,000 Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park on TVG

The Steve Asmussen-trained Pneumatic, fourth in the Belmont Stakes, will be part of an eight-horse field of 3-year-olds in the $150,000 stakes race that offers a final opportunity to earn points for the Kentucky Derby. Traditionally a prep for the Haskell Stakes, the Pegasus was moved on the COVID-19 adjusted calendar and a total of 20 Kentucky Derby points will go to the winner, with eight to the second-place finisher, four for third and two for fourth. The lightly-raced Pneumatic currently sits 22nd on the Kentucky Derby points list with 25 points, with the race limited to 20 starters.

5:22 p.m.—$175,000 Grade 2 King Edward Stakes at Woodbine on TVG

Eight hopefuls will go postward in the $175,000 King Edward, a one mile event on the E.P. Taylor Turf Course. Silent Poet, a Stronach Stables homebred, will attempt to remain undefeated in 2020. The five-year-old son of Silent Name (JPN) started his 2020 season with a smart allowance victory, and followed it up with a brilliant half-length score in the seven-furlong turf Grade 2 Connaught Cup Stakes on July 11 at Woodbine.

5:43 p.m.—$500,000 Grade 1 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on NBC and FS1

Peter Callahan’s Swiss Skydiver, currently ranked ninth on the NTRA Top Three-Year-Old Poll, has established herself as one of the leading 3-year-old fillies in the country. On Saturday, she will attempt to build on her form in the 140th running of the Alabama going 1 ¼-miles over the main track. Trained by Kenny McPeek, Swiss Skydiver arrives at the Alabama off a runner-up finish against colts in the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes on July 11 at Keeneland. The daughter of Daredevil has put together a ledger which includes three graded stakes triumphs over three different tracks, taking the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks on March 28, the Grade 3 Fantasy on May 1 at Oaklawn Park and the Grade 2 Santa Anita Oaks on June 6.

5:57 p.m.—$500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine on TVG

Josie Carroll trainee Curlin’s Voyage headlines the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks Saturday. Inaugurated in 1956, the filly classic has attracted 10 Canadian-foaled 3-year-old fillies carrying 121 pounds over 1 1/8-miles. Bred by Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings Inc., who also co-owns with Windsor Boys Racing, Curlin’s Voyage brings a 4-2-1 mark from eight starts into the Oaks. The Ontario-bred daughter of Curlin has three stakes scores to her name, including the 2019 Grade 3 Mazarine and her most recent victory, the Fury Stakes, on July 5 at Woodbine.

Sunday August 16

4:55 p.m.—$125,000 Grade 3 Seaway Stakes at Woodbine on TVG

A field of eight fillies and mares will travel seven panels in Sunday’s $125,000 Seaway Stakes. Graded stakes winner Amalfi Coast will look to recapture the form that carried her to an impressive 2019 racing campaign. The daughter of Tapizar went 4-2-1 from 18 starts last year, winning three straight stakes, including a season-ending score in the Grade 2 Bessarabian on November 24. She was a finalist in three Sovereign Award categories.

5:46 p.m.—$500,000 Saratoga Oaks Invitational at Saratoga Race Course on FS1

Waterford Stable’s Speaktomeofsummer, last out winner of the Grade 2 Lake Placid at the Spa, will look to continue her winning ways in the Saratoga Oaks Invitational, which was initiated last year as part of the New York Racing Association’s Turf Triple series to showcase the country’s best 3-year-old filly turf runners, joining the Belmont Oaks and the Jockey Club Oaks. Trained by Christophe Clement, the dark bay daughter of Summer Front has won 3-of-5 career starts. Last out, traveling nine furlongs for the first time in the Lake Placid, Speaktomeofsummer split rivals down the lane and fought out a game head score over Saratoga Oaks-rival Stunning Sky.

