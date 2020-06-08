LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 8, 2020) – With the demand for online contest play continuing to surge as racetracks around the country reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) has introduced the opportunity for NHC Tour members to host private feeder contests for family and friends on HorsePlayers.com.

Private feeders are a way to bring new horseplayers into the contest community in an enjoyable, yet competitive setting. The cost of the private feeder is $18 per person. One featured NHC qualifier entry (a $165 value) will be awarded per every 10 entries. Tour membership is not required to participate in a private feeder. Tour membership, however, is required to play in the weekend NHC qualifier awarding NHC berths.

Chris “The Bear” Fallica of ESPN’s College GameDay hosted a feeder on May 30. The winner of the feeder, Jeff Banks, special teams coordinator and tight end coach for the University of Alabama football team went on to finish second in the May 31 NHC Qualifier and won a seat to the 2021 National Horseplayers Championship.

For full details and information on how to form a feeder, visit: https://www.ntra.com/horseplayers-com-team-feeders/

To sign up for the NHC Tour, go to www.ntra.com/membership.

About the NHC

The NHC is the most important tournament of the year for horseplayers and is the culmination of a year-long series of NTRA-sanctioned local tournaments conducted by racetracks, casino race books, off-track betting facilities and horse racing and handicapping websites, each of which sends its top qualifiers to the national finals. There are no bye-ins to the NHC. Each year, the NHC winner joins other human and equine champions as an honoree at the Eclipse Awards. For more information on the NHC, visit NTRA.com/nhc.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing through consensus-based leadership, legislative advocacy, safety and integrity initiatives, fan engagement and corporate partner development. The NTRA owns and manages the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance; NTRA.com; the Eclipse Awards; the National Horseplayers Championship; NTRA Advantage, a corporate partner sales and sponsorship program; and Horse PAC®, a federal political action committee. NTRA press releases appear on NTRA.com, Twitter (@ntra) and Facebook (facebook.com/1NTRA).