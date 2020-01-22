LEXINGTON, Ky. (January 22, 2020) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association today announced that there will be a record 20 sponsors and partners supporting the 49th Annual Runhappy Eclipse Awards, presented by Daily Racing Form, Breeders’ Cup and The Stronach Group, and produced by NTRA.

The Eclipse Awards dinner and ceremony, honoring Thoroughbred racing’s champions of 2019, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

In addition to its three returning presenting sponsors and new title sponsor, champion sprinter and Claiborne Farm stallion Runhappy, the Eclipse Awards is supported by official partners Keeneland, Florida HBPA, Red Brand, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, Racetrack Television Network, Dean Dorton, Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association, Hallway Feeds, Clear Span, Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, New York Racing Association, Jackson Family Wines, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Racing Expressions, Big Ass Fans, and Indianos Tequila.

Rood & Riddle, Racing Expressions, and Big Ass Fans are new to the Eclipse Awards roster of partners with Rood & Riddle specifically coming on board as a last-minute sponsor.

“Rood and Riddle is delighted to support the Thoroughbred industry as a sponsor of the Eclipse Awards. We are pleased to congratulate the winners and the contenders,” said Dr. Tom Riddle, co-founder of Rood & Riddle.

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) is the official charity of the 49th Eclipse Awards which will be held for the eighth consecutive year in the Sport of Kings Theatre at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

“We thank each of our sponsors and partners for their support of this year’s Eclipse Awards, which is a night dedicated to celebrating the outstanding human and equine performances of 2019,” said NTRA Chief Operating Officer, Keith Chamblin. “Saturday’s Pegasus Stakes Presented by Runhappy, and the accompanying undercard of major stakes races, serves as the perfect bookend as we turn the page to the 2020 racing season.”

Eclipse Awards ticket-holders are encouraged to arrive early for red-carpet entry and the one-hour Keeneland Cocktail Party starting at 5:45 p.m. Following the dinner and the awards ceremony, that will conclude with the announcement of the 2019 Runhappy Horse of the Year, an after party will be held in the Sport of Kings Theatre. Eclipse Award attendees also will be treated to a Friday Night Gala at Gulfstream Park benefitting the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA).

In addition to Horse of the Year, the Eclipse Awards will bestow championship honors in 16 equine and human categories. The program also will include the presentation of an Eclipse Award to 2019 NTRA National Horseplayer Championship winner and Horseplayer of the Year, Scott Coles, and the presentation of the NTRA Moment of the Year, recognizing a singular significant occurrence as determined by fans. Members of the media will also be honored for outstanding coverage in six categories. The evening also will feature tributes to Off-Track Thoroughbreds (OTTB) through a #NeverEclipsed social media campaign that drew more than a thousand submissions.

“The response to #NeverEclipsed was overwhelming, and while there was no way to include every submission within the broadcast due to time constraints, all submissions will be posted online at NTRA.com and other outlets in the near future,” said Chamblin. “We sincerely thank everyone who participated.”

The Eclipse Awards are voted upon by chart callers and racing officials representing the NTRA; members of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters; and staff from Daily Racing Form.

The “black-tie optional” Eclipse Awards is part of a full week of events that will culminate with the fourth running of the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Presented by Runhappy, on Jan. 25. Separate tickets to the Pegasus World Cup are available on the Gulfstream Park website at pegasusworldcup.com.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing through consensus-based leadership, legislative advocacy, safety and integrity initiatives, fan engagement and corporate partner development. The NTRA owns and manages the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance; NTRA.com; the Eclipse Awards; the National Horseplayers Championship; NTRA Advantage, a corporate partner sales and sponsorship program; and Horse PAC®, a federal political action committee. NTRA press releases appear on NTRA.com, Twitter (@ntra) and Facebook (facebook.com/1NTRA).

About The Eclipse Awards

Eclipse Awards are bestowed upon the Thoroughbred horses and individuals whose outstanding achievements have earned them the title of Champion in their respective divisions. The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-Century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies.

About Rood & Riddle

Rood & Riddle began as an ambulatory practice in Lexington, Kentucky in 1982 and established a full-service equine hospital in 1986. Today the practice is known and respected throughout the world for innovative and highly skilled treatment of horses. Rood & Riddle continues their tradition of excellence into the twenty first century serving as a referral center for horses requiring specialized medical and surgical care and providing ambulatory care for all breeds and disciplines. With the original hospital in Lexington, Kentucky and satellite hospitals in Saratoga Springs, New York and Wellington, Florida, Rood & Riddle maintains an unwavering commitment to quality, both in the care of horses and in our relationships with clients and the community.

