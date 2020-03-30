LEXINGTON, Ky. (March 30, 2020) – Of all the impressive statements made by the sophomore male class thus far in 2020, the emphatic victory by Tiz the Law in the March 28 Grade 1 Florida Derby may resonate the loudest during a most uncertain time as the bay colt again established a clear lead in the latest National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) Top 3-Year-Old Poll.

After slipping to the No. 2 spot in the poll behind undefeated Authentic the last couple weeks, Tiz the Law moved back out front with 35 first-place votes and 389 points on the strength of his 4 ¼-length victory in the Florida Derby. The Barclay Tagg-trained colt has won four of five career starts including a win during his seasonal bow in the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes on February 1.

“He’s pretty much been the same. I don’t think he’s changed at all really,” Tagg told the New York Racing Association publicity team the morning after the Florida Derby. “Whatever you ask him to do, he just does it.”

Tiz the Law also sits atop the leaderboard on the Road to the Kentucky Derby with 122 points. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed to September 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authentic, winner of the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes last time out, earned 2 first-place votes and 340 points to drop to the No. 2 position this week and he is followed in the rankings by stablemates Nadal (1 first-place vote, 326 points) and Charlatan (2 first-place votes, 218 points).

Honor A. P. (177 points), runner-up in the San Felipe, ranks fifth with Grade 2 Louisiana Derby winner Wells Bayou sixth after tallying 168 points. Ete Indien, third in the Florida Derby after winning the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes by 8 ½ lengths, ranks seventh with 145 points while Sole Volante (118 points), King Guillermo (61), and Maxfield (59) complete the top ten.

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred polls are the sport’s most comprehensive surveys of experts. Every week eligible journalists and broadcasters cast votes for their top 10 horses, with points awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. All horses that have raced in the U.S., are in training in the U.S., or are known to be pointing to a major event in the U.S. are eligible for the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll.

Note: Due to the number of track cancellations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the NTRA will halt voting on both polls until the resumption of graded stakes action – currently slated for the weekend of April 18 at Oaklawn Park. Voting in both the Top 3-Year-Old Poll and the Top Thoroughbred Poll is also now scheduled to be conducted through the conclusion of the Breeders’ Cup in November.

Change was at a minimum in this week’s NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll as champion Midnight Bisou again held a clear advantage with 31 first-place votes and 391 total points. Mucho Gusto, who captured the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes in his seasonal bow, remains second with 317 points followed by fellow top-level winner Zulu Alpha (204 points).

Mr Freeze, winner of the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Mile Stakes, is narrowly behind in fourth with 202 points. Reigning champion 3-year-old male Maximum Security (7 first-place votes) and multiple graded stakes winner By My Standards are tied for fifth with 122 points apiece followed by Grade 1 winner Serengeti Empress (121 points), who won the Grade 2 Azeri Stakes last time out.

Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap winner Combatant (114 points) is eighth followed by Eclipse Awards finalist Code of Honor (86 points) and Grade 1 winner Starship Jubliee (55). Tiz the Law (45 points) did not crack the top 10 but received two first-place votes in the Top Thoroughbred Poll.

The full results for the NTRA Thoroughbred Poll can be found on the NTRA website at:

https://www.ntra.com/ntra-top-thoroughbred-poll-march-30-2020/

Full accounting of top 10 votes by voter can be found at:

https://mk0ntrauj6jy9vera.kinstacdn.com/wp-content/uploads/Polls-week7-by_voter-2020.pdf

