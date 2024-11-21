Donald Trump has secured victory in the presidential election and is set to begin his second term in 2025. Republicans have also gained the majority in the Senate by flipping four seats previously held by Democrats in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Montana, and Ohio, resulting in a 53-47 split. In the House of Representatives, Republicans retained control, but by a very slim margin. With President-Elect Trump’s inauguration, he will lead a government aligned with his party’s legislative priorities. A key focus for this new Congress will be advancing a comprehensive tax package using the reconciliation process, which enables passage with a simple majority in both chambers. With Republicans in control of the presidency and both chambers of Congress, we can expect progress on provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that have expired or are set to lapse. A significant area of interest for our industry is the future of Bonus Depreciation, which is anticipated to be a primary focus of legislative efforts and is expected to be included in any package moving forward. In addition, a notable leadership change, Senator Mitch McConnell will no longer serve as the leader of the Senate Republicans next Congress, marking the end of an era for the first time since 2007. McConnell has been a strong ally to our industry, but the NTRA is well positioned to work effectively with his successor, Senator John Thune of South Dakota, as we navigate the legislative landscape ahead.

DHS to Supplement H-2B Cap with Nearly 65,000 Additional Visas for Fiscal Year 2025

On Friday, November 15, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in coordination with the Department of Labor (DOL), announced an allocation of 64,716 supplemental H-2B visas for Fiscal Year 2025. This increase, in addition to the 66,000 congressionally mandated visas, helps address the demand for seasonal nonagricultural workers in industries such as thoroughbred racing, hospitality, landscaping, and seafood processing. For industries like Thoroughbred racing, which rely heavily on seasonal workers for horse care and training, the expansion of the H-2B visa cap is particularly impactful. By ensuring access to qualified labor, the Thoroughbred industry can maintain operations during peak seasons, safeguarding the health and welfare of racehorses, and ensuring continued economic contributions to local communities.

New Government Funding Battle Looms

Government funding currently is set to expire on December 20, 2024. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) is pushing for a short-term government funding measure that would expire in March 2025, but not everyone in Congress is on the same page. Senate Republicans, including incoming Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), expressed concerns about a stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution (CR), but acknowledge they might have to adapt if that’s what the House moves forward with.

Some lawmakers argue it’s better to finalize FY2025 funding now to give the Trump administration a clean slate for its first 100 days and not have to worry about a potential government shutdown. However, Johnson prefers a delay to avoid negotiating a major spending package with President Biden and Democrats ahead of a critical speakership vote. All eyes will be on President-elect Trump who will certainly weigh in with his preference as conversations heat up.

54th Annual Eclipse Awards Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets to the Resolute Racing 54th Annual Eclipse Awards presented by John Deere, Keeneland and The Jockey Club are officially on sale. The event will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at The Breakers Palm Beach. Since 1971, the Eclipse Awards have bestowed horses and individuals the honor of champion in their respective categories.

After an exciting year of racing, the Eclipse Awards will return for the third consecutive year to The Breakers Palm Beach, with co-hosts Britney Eurton and Lindsay Czarniak presiding over the show and Caton Bredar again serving as the Ceremony Announcer. New to this year’s event, will be an Eclipse Awards Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA), which will be held on Thursday morning prior to the awards ceremony on The Ocean Course at The Breakers.

Information about the Eclipse Awards, including host hotels, can be found at https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/. Should you have any questions please reach out to Michele Ravencraft at mravencraft@ntra.com.