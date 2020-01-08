LEXINGTON, Ky. (January 8, 2020) – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) today announced that Fritz Widaman has been named Vice President of NTRA Advantage, the organization’s group purchasing arm, and Tannis Primm is ascending to the role of Senior Sales Manager.

NTRA Advantage, which began as a Thoroughbred industry only purchasing program, now is commonly referred to as NTRA Advantage Equine Benefits, representing more than one million members and numerous equine breeds, including Thoroughbreds, Quarter Horses and Standardbreds, in addition to sport horses and pleasure horses. The program, which began in 2002, surpassed $1 billion in sales late last year and has provided $180 million in savings to participants.

Equine Benefits affiliates include the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), the United States Trotting Association (USTA), the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), the United States Polo Association, Equine Canada, the American Horse Council, and dozens of state and local Equine organizations.

“Fritz and Tannis, along with the entire sales team, have done a terrific job of growing what is by far the most successful sales program in the equine industry,” said NTRA Advantage Senior Vice President Jeff Burch.

Widaman has more than 37 years of experience in the horse racing industry. Born in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains overlooking Santa Anita Park, he grew up around the family stable of Thoroughbreds. He started working at Santa Anita Park while in high school later held key marketing and sales positions at Hollywood Park and Ruidoso Downs, where he developed a strong reputation for effectively managing clients’ goals and expectations. Widaman is a graduate of the University of Arizona Racetrack Industry Program.

In 2003, Widaman moved to Kentucky to join the NTRA where for the past three years he has directed the NTRA Advantage equine sales program in the Blue Grass state and throughout the Northeast.

“Being part of the tremendous growth of NTRA Advantage has been one of the highlights of my career,” Widaman said. “I look forward to the challenge of taking the program to even greater heights in the years ahead.”

A native of Huntingdon Valley, PA, Primm is an accomplished, lifelong equestrian. She began showing hunter/jumpers and competing on field hunting teams at an early age and – through her father – picked up carriage driving where she showed nationally in the single and pair divisions for pleasure and combined driving. Primm graduated from the University of Kentucky where she was among the founders of the UK polo team.

Now settled in Kentucky, Primm joined NTRA Advantage as Equine Benefits Sales Manager two years ago. She previously worked in sponsorship sales at Equestrian Sport Production, responsible for the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, Tryon International Equestrian Center, Colorado Horse Park and other premiere event locations.

NTRA Advantage delivers substantial cost savings – through local dealers – on products and services relevant to their business. The roster of nationally known participating vendors includes John Deere, UPS, Sherwin-Williams, Red Brand, Office Depot, Suncast Commercial, Hagyard Pharmacy, Flair Equine Nasal Strips and Double R Manufacturing.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing through consensus-based leadership, legislative advocacy, safety and integrity initiatives, fan engagement and corporate partner development. The NTRA owns and manages the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance; NTRA.com; the Eclipse Awards; the National Horseplayers Championship; NTRA Advantage, a corporate partner sales and sponsorship program; and Horse PAC®, a federal political action committee. NTRA press releases appear on NTRA.com, Twitter (@ntra) and Facebook (facebook.com/1NTRA).