LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 4, 2020) – Xpressbet.com will host the first of four planned online handicapping contests offering qualifying spots to the 2021 National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) this summer when it holds the Santa Anita Derby Challenge on June 6.

Santa Anita Park, which is currently operating without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, becomes the first to move a contest originally scheduled to be hosted on-track and on Xpressbet.com exclusively to an online platform. The Santa Anita Derby Challenge is a live-money contest offering seats to the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Betting Championship in addition to the NHC seats. A $3,000 total buy-in is required with a maximum of two entries per person. Entrants must be an NHC Tour member prior to the start of the tournament in order to win an NHC entry.

Tournament races will be all live races from Santa Anita Park, including the Golden Hour Double, on June 6. There are no maximums regarding the amount a player is permitted to wager during this tournament. Players may wager as much as they want, including winnings from their bankroll, whenever they want

To sign up for the contest and contest details, go to https://www.xpressbet.com/june-santa-anita-derby-challenge-2020.

To sign up for the NHC Tour, go to www.ntra.com/membership.

About the NHC

The NHC is the most important tournament of the year for horseplayers and is the culmination of a year-long series of NTRA-sanctioned local tournaments conducted by racetracks, casino race books, off-track betting facilities and horse racing and handicapping websites, each of which sends its top qualifiers to the national finals. There are no bye-ins to the NHC. Each year, the NHC winner joins other human and equine champions as an honoree at the Eclipse Awards. For more information on the NHC, visit NTRA.com/nhc.

About the NTRA

The NTRA, based in Lexington, Ky., is a broad-based coalition of more than 100 horse racing interests and thousands of individual stakeholders consisting of horseplayers, racetrack operators, owners, breeders, trainers and affiliated horse racing associations, charged with increasing the popularity, welfare and integrity of Thoroughbred racing through consensus-based leadership, legislative advocacy, safety and integrity initiatives, fan engagement and corporate partner development. The NTRA owns and manages the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance; NTRA.com; the Eclipse Awards; the National Horseplayers Championship; NTRA Advantage, a corporate partner sales and sponsorship program; and Horse PAC®, a federal political action committee. NTRA press releases appear on NTRA.com, Twitter (@ntra) and Facebook (facebook.com/1NTRA).

-30-