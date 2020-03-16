LEXINGTON, Ky. (March 16, 2020) – While a pair of his stablemates posted impressive on-track wins this past weekend, the Bob Baffert-trained Authentic scored a victory in his own right without leaving his stall as he gained the outright lead in this week’s National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) Top 3-Year-Old Poll.

The undefeated Authentic tied for the top spot with Tiz the Law last week, but earned sole possession this time around with 13 first-place votes and 350 total points. Tiz the Law garnered 16 first-place votes but his total of 346 points this week knocked him down to the No. 2 position.

Tiz the Law captured the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes in his seasonal bow on February 1 and is set to make his next start in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 28. Authentic, who prevailed in the Grade 2 San Felipe and Grade 3 Sham Stakes, is being pointed to the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 4 according to Baffert.

The Baffert shedrow lacks for nothing in terms of sophomore firepower as evidenced by the fact the Hall of Fame trainer has three protégés in the top five of the 3-Year-Old Poll. After winning the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes this past Saturday to remain unbeaten in three starts, the Baffert-trained Nadal moved up to third in the poll with 6 first-place votes and 337 points. Ete Indien, an 8 ½-length winner of the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes for trainer Patrick Biancone, sits fourth with 1 first-place vote and 211 points while another Baffert protégé Charlatan entered the top 10 in the fifth spot with 4 first-place votes and 190 points.

Honor A.P. (160 points) is sixth followed by Sole Volante (121), and Gouverneur Morris (66). King Guillermo, upset winner of the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby, is ninth with 61 points with Mischevious Alex (55 points) rounding out the top ten.

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred polls are the sport’s most comprehensive surveys of experts. Every week eligible journalists and broadcasters cast votes for their top 10 horses, with points awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. All horses that have raced in the U.S., are in training in the U.S., or are known to be pointing to a major event in the U.S. are eligible for the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll.

The Top 3-Year-Old Poll is set to conclude June 8 after the Belmont Stakes.

Midnight Bisou, the champion older dirt female of 2019 and runner-up in her first try against males in the $20 million Saudi Cup on February 29, increased her advantage at the front of this week’s NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll when she notched 32 first-place votes and 387 points.

Mucho Gusto, winner of the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes, is second with 318 points followed by fellow top-level winner Zulu Alpha, who earned 1 first-place vote and 283 points.

Mr Freeze, winner of the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Mile Stakes, is fourth with 172 points while champion Maximum Security (7 first-place votes, 123 points) dropped one spot to fifth. Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap winner Combatant is sixth with 108 points followed by Serengeti Empress (97 points), the 2019 Kentucky Oaks winner who rolled to a 6 ¼-length win in the Grade 2 Azeri Stakes at Oaklawn Park this past Saturday.

Grade 1 winner Code of Honor (94 points) is eighth with McKinzie (60) and Starship Jubliee (53) completing the top ten.

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes November 9 after the running of the Breeders’ Cup.

The full results for the NTRA Thoroughbred Poll can be found on the NTRA website at:

https://www.ntra.com/ntra-top-thoroughbred-poll-march-16-2020/

Full accounting of top 10 votes by voter can be found at:

https://mk0ntrauj6jy9vera.kinstacdn.com/wp-content/uploads/Polls-week5-by_voter-2020.pdf

