Lexington, Ky., December 17, 2024 – The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) announced today that one lucky fan and a guest will win a chance to attend the 54th Annual Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards presented by John Deere, Keeneland, and The Jockey Club as part of the Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Sweepstakes. The grand prize winner and their guest will also accompany Resolute Racing at the Pegasus World Cup.

The grand prize includes airfare, hotel, and two tickets to the Eclipse Awards to be held January 23, 2025, at The Breakers Palm Beach, as well as tickets to the Pegasus World Cup held at Gulfstream Park on January 25, 2025.

There is no purchase necessary to participate in the promotion and entries may be made on the Resolute Racing website, or its accompanying social media channels, or the NTRA website, or its accompanying social media channels. Fans can enter the contest by submitting their name, information, and explanation as to why they want to win this once in a lifetime experience. Entries are now open online and continue through January 7, and the winners will be announced January 10.

“We are excited to welcome two lucky fans to the most glamorous night in racing at the 54th Annual Eclipse Awards,” said NTRA President and CEO Tom Rooney. “In partnership with Resolute Racing, two fans will have a fantastic weekend we hope they remember forever.”

“Racing fans are the backbone of the sport, and Resolute Racing is delighted to team with the NTRA to provide an avenue for two lucky people to attend the Eclipse Awards, which is Thoroughbred racing’s version of the Academy Awards,” said John Stewart, founder and owner of Resolute Racing. “We also look forward to hosting the winners at the Pegasus World Cup.”

As part of the promotion, Resolute Racing and the NTRA are encouraging fans to enter either themselves or someone they feel would enjoy once-in-a-lifetime weekend experience of attending the Eclipse Awards at a legendary venue, The Breakers Palm Beach, and the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino.

Tickets to the Eclipse Awards are available at https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/ticket-sales/. To stay up to date on the 54th Annual Eclipse Awards and for more information, visit https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/ .

About the Eclipse Awards

Produced by the NTRA, The Eclipse Awards are named after the great 18th-century racehorse and foundation sire Eclipse, who began racing at age five and was undefeated in 18 starts, including eight walkovers. Eclipse sired the winners of 344 races, including three Epsom Derbies. Eclipse Awards voting is conducted by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters (NTWAB), Daily Racing Form, National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) member racing officials and Equibase field personnel.

About Resolute Racing

Resolute Racing is committed to the highest standards of excellence and transparency in the horse racing industry. Driven by a passion for the sport and the welfare of every horse, we prioritize ethical practices and accountability across our operations. Founded by John Stewart, Resolute Racing is dedicated to ensuring that every racehorse has a secure future, fostering a culture of responsibility among owners, trainers, and all participants. With a focus on integrity and respect for the animals, we aim to set a new standard in the racing world, where success is measured not only by wins but by the long-term care and well-being of our thoroughbreds.

About The Breakers Palm Beach

Originally built in 1896, The Breakers remains one of America’s legendary resort destinations. Renowned for its seaside glamour and world-class service, the 538-room, Italian Renaissance-style hotel resides on 140 acres of oceanfront property in the heart of Palm Beach. With unapologetic luxury, Resort amenities feature a private beach, four oceanfront pools, five whirlpool spas, 25 luxury beach bungalows and a variety of watersports; a new luxury spa; indoor-outdoor Ocean Fitness center; 36 holes of championship golf, including the Ocean Course and The Breakers Rees Jones® Course; 10 Har-Tru tennis courts; a Family Entertainment Center; an array of on-site boutiques; and nine acclaimed restaurants, with settings ranging from casual beachfront to stylishly sophisticated.

Contact: Meghan Rodgers at Mrodgers@ntra.com.

2024 Resolute Racing Eclipse Awards Sweepstakes Official Rules

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited by law.

Grand prize: One (1) winner will win a trip for two (2) to the 54th Annual Eclipse Awards, courtesy of Resolute Racing and The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA). the grand prize includes two (2) USD $500 travel vouchers, one (1) hotel room for two (2) nights at The Canopy by Hilton West Palm Beach valued at a total of $1,000, and two (2) tickets (including a $250 stipend to cover attire for two (2) for the event) to the black-tie Eclipse Awards held at the Breakers Palm Beach Resort on January 23, 2025, valued at $1,300. The grand prize also includes two (2) tickets to the 2025 Pegasus World Cup held on January 25, 2025, at Gulfstream Park, valued at $2,000, an invitation to attend the races as a guest of Resolute Racing, and one (1) hotel room for one (1) night at the Double Tree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach valued at $500. The total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is USD $6,050.

How to enter: Beginning on December 16, 2024, at 9:00 am EST log on to either the Resolute Racing website (Resracing.com) or its accompanying social media channels or to the National Thoroughbred Racing Association website (NTRA.com) or its accompanying social media channels and follow the on-screen entry instructions. The contest link can be found at:

https://www.ntra.com/eclipse-awards/resolute-racing-eclipse-awards-sweepstakes/

For full list of rules visit www.ntra.com.