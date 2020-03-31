NTRA Spring 2020 Newsletter

There was no easing into the New Year for the NTRA team as the 49th Annual Runhappy Eclipse Awards and the 21st edition of the NTRA National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) Presented by Racetrack Television Network, Caesars Entertainment and Bally’s took place with weeks of one another.





On January 23, multiple Grade 1 winner Bricks and Mortar provided trainer his trainer Chad Brown one of the few major accolades that was missing from his resume when the son of Giant's Causeway earned 204 out of a possible 241 first-place votes to be named the 2019 Runhappy Horse of the Year.





In addition to taking the ultimate year-end honor, Bricks and Mortar was a unanimous pick for Champion Turf Male, earning all 241 first-place votes.













Along with honoring the best in human and equine achievement, the 49th Annual Eclipse Awards also paid tribute to those Thoroughbreds who have moved on to a second athletic career through the #NeverEclipsed social media campaign, which invited fans to submit photos or videos of their Off-Track Thoroughbreds. The response to the campaign was overwhelming, drawing more than a thousand submissions.









Less than two weeks later on February 9, the best of the best were again spotlighted by the NTRA when Thomas Goldsmith – who was playing in the NHC for just the second time – managed to earn the Horseplayer of the Year title with a total mythical bankroll of $404.10.





Goldsmith toppled a NHC field that had 694 entries and 564 individual players to record the second highest total ever behind only Ray Arsenault ’s winning bankroll of $407.70 in 2017. Fittingly enough, Goldsmith had to turn back Arsenault himself, as well a Final Table that included NHC Hall of Famer Trey Stiles , upstart Ashley Taylor , and Day 2 leader John Vail to claim the Eclipse Award and the $800,000 first-place check.



















